Tata Motors to launch first-ever CNG cars on January 19

Tata Motors to launch first-ever CNG cars on January 19

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 11:42 am 2 min read

Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG to be launched in India on January 19

Tata Motors will unveil its first-ever CNG-based cars in India on January 19 in a bid to expand its portfolio and take on market leader Maruti Suzuki. The line-up is said to include the CNG models of Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor that will go official this month, followed by Tata Punch CNG that is expected to debut later this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors has emerged as India's second-biggest car seller by beating Hyundai and is now foraying into the CNG segment. The bookings for Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG cars are already underway.

As the demand for fuel-efficient cars is on a rise, these CNG models are expected to be priced aggressively and raise the competition in the sub-Rs. 10 lakh segment.

Exterior The cars will have indicator-mounted ORVMs

The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will feature an compact body with a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back headlights, and wrap-around taillamps at the rear end. The sides will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicles should offer a wheelbase of 2,400mm and 2,450mm, respectively.

Engine They will be fueled by a BS6-compliant engine

The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. In the standard models, the mill generates 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The power output in the CNG versions will likely be slightly lower as compared to the petrol models.

Interior They will offer key-less entry and parking sensors

The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will come with a 5-seater cabin, a power steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. They will also offer features like key-less entry, auto climate control as well as parking sensors. For safety, there will be two airbags, ABS, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and EBD.

Information How much will they cost?

The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are expected to be a bit costlier than their standard counterparts which start at Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 5.67 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). However, the official details will be announced at the time of launch.