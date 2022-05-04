Auto

Honda City e:HEV arrives in India at Rs. 19.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 04, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Honda City e:HEV offers a suite of ADAS features (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has finally launched its City e:HEV sedan in India. It is offered in a single fully-loaded ZX trim. As for the highlights, the car flaunts slight cosmetic changes over the standard model and a spacious cabin with a bevy of ADAS features. It is fueled by a petrol-hybrid powertrain that puts out a combined output of 125hp.

Honda sees Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) as a sustainable future option.

Hybrids are more fuel-efficient compared to petrol vehicles and are not affected by the range limitations of pure electric cars.

The City e:HEV has no direct rival in our market and seems to be an attractive proposition against the mid-sized EVs and SUVs. It should also disrupt the mid-size sedan segment.

Design The car has swept-back headlamps and 16-inch alloy wheels

Honda City e:HEV has a sloping roofline, swept-back headlights with LED DRLs, a blue border on the logos, and a claw-type design for the fog lamp housings. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a carbon fiber-patterned diffuser, and a boot spoiler grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and is 4,549mm long.

Information It promises a mileage of 26.5km/l

Honda City e:HEV runs on a 96hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine linked to a 107hp traction motor and a 94hp generator. The setup delivers a combined output of 125hp/253Nm and is mated to an eCVT single-speed transmission. The sedan delivers a claimed mileage of 26.5km/l.

Interiors The sedan gets dual-tone upholstery and six airbags

Honda City e:HEV has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, cruise control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Honda Connect, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Lane-keep assistance, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, six airbags, collision mitigation braking, lane watch camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system ensure safety.

Information Honda City e:HEV: Pricing and availability

In India, the hybrid version of the Honda City sedan bears a price-tag of Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs. 4 lakh costlier than the standard model. Deliveries of the four-wheeler have also started.