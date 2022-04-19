Auto

5 reasons why you should wait for Honda City e:HEV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 19, 2022, 07:15 am 3 min read

Honda City e:HEV will be launched in India this May (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda's City e:HEV sedan, which was unveiled in India last week, will be up for grabs in May. The car offers good looks, a long list of tech-based features, and a petrol-hybrid powertrain, which surely make it an attractive proposition. But should you wait for it? Here is a list of reasons why you should do so.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda is the leader of India's mid-sized sedan segment and the introduction of the City's hybrid version should further cement its domination.

Also, in a country where fuel prices are touching new highs every day, the City e-HEV is claiming to deliver a mileage of 26.5km/liter.

This has the potential to disrupt the market and force rivals to offer better cars to customers.

Reason #1 It delivers the best mileage in its class

City e:HEV is fueled by a strong hybrid setup, i.e., motors power the car initially, while the combustion engine comes into play at a higher rpm. The combination allows for a mileage of 26.5km/liter, making it the most efficient car in its segment. It also gets Electric Regenerative Braking which combines with Hydraulic Braking to quickly stop the vehicle while self-charging the battery pack.

Information Reason #2: You get good torque output

Honda City e:HEV packs a 98hp, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a battery pack. The first motor serves as an electric generator while the other handles propulsion. The setup delivers a combined output of 109hp of power and 253Nm of torque.

Reason #3 Honda Sensing suite uses advanced tech to mitigate collision impact

Drivers can become alert and reduce the risk of accidents when the Honda Sensing package is used. It utilizes a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle detection system to alert the person behind the wheel. The suite comprises an auto high beam which ensures better night-time visibility, a lane keep assist system, and adaptive cruise control which assists acceleration on highways.

Information It boasts a segment-first LaneWatch camera system

The City e:HEV boasts a six-airbag system with Quick Deployment Technology and a LaneWatch camera system: a first for the segment. Vehicle stability assistance, hill-start assist, and a tire pressure monitoring system are also offered for ensuring the safety of the passengers.

Reason #5 The sedan can be remotely controlled using a smartwatch

Get inside the cabin and you are greeted by a 7.0-inch color TFT instrument console and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and an updated version of the Honda Connect with Amazon Echo. The car can be remotely controlled using a smartwatch for enhanced convenience. You also get notifications related to the car on it.