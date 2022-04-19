Auto

Benelli 502C becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 19, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Benelli 502C now starts at Rs. 5.36 lakh (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has raised the prices of its 502C motorbike in India. After the newest price-hike, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 11,000 and now starts at Rs. 5.36 lakh. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty design, offers a full-LED lighting setup, and is fueled by a 500cc, fuel-injected engine that makes 46.8hp of power.

Benelli has probably raised the prices of its 502C motorcycle in India due to increasing input costs. However, the vehicle remains unchanged in terms of design, features, as well as mechanicals.

This middleweight cruiser has become quite costly and rivals the Kawasaki Vulcan S in our market. It remains to be seen if the new prices will deter prospective customers.

Exteriors The bike is available in three colors

The Benelli 502C sits on a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up saddle, an upswept twin-tip exhaust, high-set handlebars, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It tips the scales at 216kg and is up for grabs in three shades, namely Matte Cognac Red, Matte Black, and Glossy Black.

Information It runs on a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli 502C draws power from a 500cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli 502C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and oil-damped coil springs on the rear end.

Information Benelli 502C: Pricing

The Matte Cognac Red-colored version of the Benelli 502C currently carries a price tag of Rs. 5.36 lakh, while the Glossy Black model is priced at Rs. 5.41 lakh. Finally, the Matte Black color variant costs Rs. 5.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).