Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition debuts at Rs. 1.26 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 18, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Bookings of the Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition have started (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover has launched the Metropolitan Edition of its Discovery SUV in India. It is based on the R-Dynamic HSE trim. As for the highlights, the model flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out and gets a bevy of tech-based features, including four-zone climate control. It is available with a choice of 3.0-liter petrol as well as diesel engines.

The Land Rover Discovery has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and the introduction of its Metropolitan Edition should further raise its appeal in the market.

The new variant offers better looks and more features as compared to the standard model. It should attract many customers and the rivalry in the luxury SUV segment might be raised.

Exteriors The car has a silvered grille and 20-inch wheels

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition sports 'Bright Atlas' (silver) detailing on the grille, Discovery badging, Hakuba Silver-colored inserts on the bumper, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch satin-finished dark gray wheels. A shark-fin antenna, 'DISCOVERY' lettering, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end of the SUV.

Information Two engine choices are available

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition runs on a 3.0-liter diesel engine that makes 296hp/650Nm and a 3.0-liter petrol mill with mild-hybrid technology that generates 355hp/500Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets heated seats and an air purifier

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition gets a sliding front sunroof, a fixed rear panoramic roof, four-zone climate control, an air purifier, heated and cooled rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. It packs a wireless phone charger with a signal booster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A front cooler compartment and Titanium Mesh trim detailing are also available.

Information Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition: Pricing and availability

In the Indian market, the Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The company has also started accepting bookings for the premium vehicle.