BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 72 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 18, 2022, 03:23 pm 2 min read

BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition is built in India (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has launched the 'Silver Shadow Edition' of its X4 SUV coupe in India. It is offered in two trim levels, namely xDrive30i and xDrive30d. As for the highlights, the locally-produced model flaunts extensive cosmetic changes both inside and out. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.

The Silver Shadow Edition of the BMW X4 offers better looks as compared to the standard model, and is expected to draw the attention of a lot of buyers on our shores.

The car has been built in India and takes on rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. The competition in the market is expected to be raised.

Exteriors The vehicle is available in three color options

The BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition sports a high-gloss chrome finish on the bumper inlays, kidney grille surround, and exhaust pipes. It gets sleek LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillamps, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch M design alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish. The car is up for grabs in three color options: Carbon Black, Alpine White, and Phytonic Blue.

Information Two engine options are offered

BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 252hp/350Nm and a 3.0-liter, in-line, six-cylinder diesel mill that generates 265hp/620Nm. The motors are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a panoramic sunroof and head-up display

BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition has dual-tone 'Vernasca' mocha and black leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a head-up display, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround audio system and automatic climate control. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 'free-standing' 12.35-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for gesture control. Cruise control and an electrically-operated tailgate are also available.

Information BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition in xDrive30i carries a price-tag of Rs. 71.9 lakh, while the xDrive30d costs Rs. 73.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car can be booked only via the brand's online platform.