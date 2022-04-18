Auto

2022 Porsche Taycan review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Apr 18, 2022, 01:07 pm 4 min read

Porsche Taycan comes with a 79.2kWh battery pack

Porsche is best known for its 911 sports car but the Taycan is arguably the most radical product from the German automaker. With the Taycan, Porsche has attempted to mix traditional sports car attributes within an electric canvas. The Taycan is the first EV from Porsche and comes in a variety of configurations. We sampled the RWD version to see how it drives.

Context Why does this story matter?

Performance EVs are a new genre and they represent the future of sports cars with an electric powertrain.

The Taycan sits alongside the Panamera but is the starting point of the electrification of the entire Porsche range.

This story will help you understand where the Taycan fits in within the Porsche hierarchy and about its unique positioning as a zero-emission sports sedan.

Exteriors The car has a touch operated charging port

The Porsche Taycan is a stunning looking car that embraces traditional Porsche design cues along with a futuristic theme. The silhouette consists of sharp lines and contoured proportions while the 911 like nose is well grafted in. The rear styling is also pure Porsche with a tapering roofline. Elsewhere, the lack of clutter is evident with the touch operated charging port and frameless doors.

Interiors The cabin has four touchscreens

The Taycan test car that we drove had no less than four touchscreens, including one for the passenger. The whole cabin is wrapped around the driver and carries forward the sporty exterior design philosophy. Quality of materials and design is flawless and that is expected given the premium pricing. We also liked the instrument cluster with customizable screens along with EV-specific information.

Space The rear seat is surprisingly spacious for two passengers

While it may look cramped from the outside, the rear seat of the Taycan is surprisingly spacious and is comfortable enough for two passengers. Headroom is decent while the full length glass roof also brings in additional sunlight along with making the cabin feel more airy. That said, thigh support could be better as passengers sit quite low due to the streamlined design.

Features From a head-up display to a 360-degree-view camera

Aside from the earlier mentioned four touchscreens, our test car came with features like a heads-up display, cooled seats, wireless charging, a fixed glass roof, and a 360-degree-view camera. There is also air suspension, LED Matrix headlamps, and a premium audio system. It must be mentioned that Porsche has an extensive options list and our test car came with many options added.

Performance The car has a launch control function with more power

The standard Taycan comes with a 79.2kWh battery pack along with a power output of 326hp. Unlike other electric cars, the Taycan also has a 2-speed gearbox for better shift quality. Throttle response is immediate and well tailored to suit everyday driving while Sport mode increases the power delivery to a greater extent. The launch control function further adds more power for quicker acceleration.

Range The car has ideal weight distribution

The range is about 300km when driven purely in range mode while you also have an option of upgrading to a larger battery pack with more range. In terms of handling, the Taycan drives like a sports car with its optimum weight distribution. The steering feedback is also excellent with superb high speed stability. Surprisingly, the ground clearance is also decent for our roads.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

Prices start at Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) for the standard variant without options and that makes it a unique proposition due to its performance, styling and practicality. The Taycan can also be charged with both AC and DC chargers while real world range is enough to be considered as a genuine alternative to a conventional petrol sports car. We recommend a buy.