Honda Hawk 11, with a 1,082cc engine, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 18, 2022, 10:24 am 2 min read

Honda Hawk 11 gets four riding modes (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has finally revealed the features and specifications of its Hawk 11 motorcycle. To recall, it was showcased at the Osaka Motorcycle Show in Japan last month. As for the highlights, the bike has a retro-inspired look and gets several electronic riding aids, including four riding modes. It is fueled by a 1,082cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out 100hp of power.

The Honda Hawk 11 serves as a replacement for the recently discontinued CB1100 and offers good looks, lots of features, and decent performance.

A lot of customers in the Japanese market should be interested in getting their hands on this two-wheeler.

Honda, however, is unlikely to bring the bike to India anytime soon. If it does, the competition in the market will increase.

Design The motorcycle has 17-inch wheels and full-LED illumination

The Honda Hawk 11 sits on a semi-double-cradle frame and sports a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen. It packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike weighs 214kg and is up for grabs in two shades: Pearl Hawks Eye Blue and Graphite Black.

Information It runs on a 100hp engine

The Honda Hawk 11 draws power from a 1,082cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 100hp and a peak torque of 104Nm.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

Honda Hawk 11 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control. It also gets four riding modes: Rain, Sport, Standard, and one user-selectable mode. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Showa Big Piston forks on the front side and a linked mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Honda Hawk 11: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the Honda Hawk 11 motorbike sports a price-figure of JPY 13,97,000 (around Rs. 8.43 lakh). No details regarding the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed yet.