Auto

2022 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs. 10.2 lakh

2022 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs. 10.2 lakh

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 08, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

2022 Kia Seltos is available in 10 shades (Photo credit: Kia)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has launched the 2022 iteration of its Seltos SUV. The car is available in eight trims, including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX(O), GTX+, and X Line. It starts at 10.19 lakh for the HTE variant. The four-wheeler offers iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) option with the diesel engine for the first time in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The updated Kia Seltos has arrived in India with 13 new enhancements. The company has paid special attention to safety by providing four airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard across all trims.

The car has also received some cosmetic updates that add to the charm. The new-look Seltos will increase the competition in the mid-sized SUV segment.

Looks The SUV sports heartbeat-shaped taillights and new logos

2022 Kia Seltos flaunts a sculpted hood, a chrome surrounded mesh grille, Crown Jewel LED headlamps with heartbeat DRLs, a wide air dam, and new Seltos or Kia Connect logo (depending on the trim). It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, roof rails, and alloy wheels. Heartbeat-shaped taillights, a window wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It comes with three transmission choices

The 2022 Kia Seltos is offered with 1.5-liter and 1.4-liter petrol engines, and a 1.5-liter CRDi VGT diesel motor. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, and a 6-speed automatic.

Comfort The car has ambient mood lighting and six airbags

The new Kia Seltos has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, ambient mood lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an 8.0-inch head-up display, air purifier, an 8-speaker BOSE sound system, and reclining rear seats. It packs a 7.0-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Kia Connect. For passengers' safety, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, and Highline tire pressure monitor.

Information 2022 Kia Seltos: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Kia Seltos starts at Rs. 10.19 lakh for the HTE 6MT variant and goes up to Rs. 18.45 lakh for the X Line 6AT model. The company is yet to reveal the delivery details of the new model.