Honda cars become more expensive in India: Check new prices
Japanese automaker Honda has joined the list of carmakers who have increased the prices of their cars this month. The company has hiked the prices of its Amaze, Jazz, fifth-generation City, and WR-V models. Following the price-revision, the vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 21,600 in India. Notably, the price of fourth-generation City remains the same, at least for now.
- Rising input costs and global supply-chain issues have forced many automakers in India to raise the prices of their cars. Honda joins a long list of carmakers that also include Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and BMW, among others.
- The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its consequences will make it even harder for automakers.
- It goes without saying that this will dissuade customers from buying new cars.
All the variants of Honda Amaze are now dearer by Rs. 5,300. The car features a chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and two airbags. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 79hp/160Nm.
While the V CVT trim of the new Honda City gets costlier by Rs. 5,000, other variants become expensive by Rs. 5,800. The car features a muscular hood, chromed grille, a sloping roofline, and LED headlights and taillamps. It has a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment console and six airbags. It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol/diesel engine that generates up to 121hp.
Honda Jazz's V CVT and ZX CVT trims are now dearer by Rs. 13,000, while other variants get expensive by Rs. 6,100. The hatchback has a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlamps, and a rear spoiler. It has five seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment console, and dual airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque.
Honda WR-V's VX MT diesel becomes expensive by Rs. 21,600, while the SV MT petrol and diesel are dearer by Rs. 5,500 and Rs. 19,000, respectively. The car sports a chromed grille and a rear spoiler. Two airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel are available inside. It runs on a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 98hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 88.5hp/110Nm.