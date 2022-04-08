Auto

Honda cars become more expensive in India: Check new prices

Honda WR-V gets the highest price-hike (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has joined the list of carmakers who have increased the prices of their cars this month. The company has hiked the prices of its Amaze, Jazz, fifth-generation City, and WR-V models. Following the price-revision, the vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 21,600 in India. Notably, the price of fourth-generation City remains the same, at least for now.

Rising input costs and global supply-chain issues have forced many automakers in India to raise the prices of their cars. Honda joins a long list of carmakers that also include Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and BMW, among others.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its consequences will make it even harder for automakers.

It goes without saying that this will dissuade customers from buying new cars.

Card #1 Honda Amaze: Prices hiked by Rs. 5,300

All the variants of Honda Amaze are now dearer by Rs. 5,300. The car features a chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and two airbags. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 79hp/160Nm.

Car #2 Fifth-generation Honda City: Prices hiked by up to Rs. 5,800

While the V CVT trim of the new Honda City gets costlier by Rs. 5,000, other variants become expensive by Rs. 5,800. The car features a muscular hood, chromed grille, a sloping roofline, and LED headlights and taillamps. It has a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment console and six airbags. It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol/diesel engine that generates up to 121hp.

Car #3 Honda Jazz: Prices raised by up to Rs. 13,000

Honda Jazz's V CVT and ZX CVT trims are now dearer by Rs. 13,000, while other variants get expensive by Rs. 6,100. The hatchback has a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlamps, and a rear spoiler. It has five seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment console, and dual airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Car #4 Honda WR-V: Costlier by up to Rs. 21,600

Honda WR-V's VX MT diesel becomes expensive by Rs. 21,600, while the SV MT petrol and diesel are dearer by Rs. 5,500 and Rs. 19,000, respectively. The car sports a chromed grille and a rear spoiler. Two airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel are available inside. It runs on a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 98hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 88.5hp/110Nm.