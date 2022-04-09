Auto

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 can be booked unofficially via dealerships

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 09, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 could be offered in two trims, namely Zeta and Alpha. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the facelifted version of its XL6 MPV in India on April 21. Although you can't officially reserve the car yet, select dealers have already commenced unofficial bookings for the four-wheeler. It is not expected to receive major cosmetic updates. However, like its younger sibling Ertiga, XL6 will also get a new engine and transmission.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's once less competitive MPV segment has now heated up with the arrival of Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that Maruti Suzuki has decided to update the XL6, its flagship MPV. It should be noted that the car hasn't been updated since its launch in 2019.

It needs to be seen whether the changes will be significant or cosmetic.

Exterior The MPV will ride on new dual-tone alloy wheels

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will sport a sculpted hood, a refreshed chrome grille, a slivered skid plate, a wide air dam, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will have sharp body lines, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, and new dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around L-shaped taillamps and a window wiper will grace the rear end.

Information New 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission to be offered

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 (facelift) is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with mild-hybrid technology. The motor will be mated to a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. A 5-speed manual gearbox will also be available.

Comfort The car may get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is not expected to get major interior updates. It will feature a three-row cabin with new upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a start/stop push button, and keyless entry. It is likely to house a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with "Suzuki Connect" car technology. It will also have multiple airbags, cruise control, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will reveal the availability and pricing details of the facelifted XL6 MPV in India at the time of its launch. However, the four-wheeler should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).