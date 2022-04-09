Auto

Volkswagen Polo's production ends in India with emotional goodbye letter

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 09, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

Volkswagen Polo was unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2010 (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

After 12 years in production, Volkswagen has finally pulled the plug on the Polo hatchback. The company, on its social media handles, has shared a symbolic and emotional first-person letter from Polo to its customers. The premium hatchback entered production in India at the brand's Chakan facility in 2009. The automaker recently launched a farewell edition of the car dubbed "Legend Edition."

With over three lakh units sold, Volkswagen Polo has been among the brand's most popular models in India. It was the company's first locally manufactured car.

Indian customers have always had an emotional bond with the hatchback as it was the most fun-to-drive car in its segment.

The company has stopped production of the four-wheeler due to declining sales and to optimize production operations.

The Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-lined grille, a wide air vent, sleek headlamps, and "Legend" badging on the fenders and boot. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,470mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

The Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition draws power from a 1.0-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 108hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by crash sensors, two airbags, an engine immobilizer, ABS, and electronic stability control.

In India, the Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition hatchback, limited to 700 units, sports a price figure of Rs. 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is up for grabs at all 151 dealerships of the company across the country.