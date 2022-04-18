Auto

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT spotted on test; design details revealed

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT will be offered in two variants (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz might unveil the updated version of its AMG GT car later this year. It will be offered in GT 53 and GT 63 variants. Now, camouflaged test mules of the upcoming vehicle have been found testing, revealing important design details. The images indicate that it will have a hard-top, a large grille, and multi-spoke wheels, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new version of the Mercedes-AMG GT will offer improved looks and better performance in comparison to the outgoing model. Many buyers in the global markets should be interested in getting their hands on this car.

When the vehicle arrives in India, it will be a completely built unit (CBU). The rivalry in the luxury car segment will be raised significantly.

Exteriors The car will have quad exhaust tips

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The GT 53 model will sport yellow paintwork and four round tailpipes, while the 63 version will get trapezoidal tailpipes and a white shade.

Information It might run on 800hp plug-in hybrid powertrain

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT is likely to be fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid system. The powertrain should generate around 800hp of power in the GT 63 version.

Interiors The vehicle will get two seats and multiple airbags

The new Mercedes-AMG GT is tipped to have a luxurious two-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, a head-up display, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, ABS, as well as EBD.

Information 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should bear a starting price tag of around Rs. 2.7 crore (ex-showroom).