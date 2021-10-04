Mahindra XUV700 (petrol) review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 11:12 am

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 start at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Recently, we drove the Mahindra XUV700 in its flagship diesel automatic form and were impressed by the overall performance, handling, and the smooth automatic gearbox. However, for those looking at a petrol option, Mahindra also offers the XUV700 with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol. But how good is it when compared to the diesel and does it make sense to buy one? Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car looks better proportioned than its predecessor

While there are no specific changes to differentiate the petrol version from the diesel, the overall design has lots of road presence. The Mahindra XUV700 is an evolution of the XUV500 but looks cleaner and better proportioned. It is longer and sits lower than the XUV500 while design touches like the unique grille, muscular bonnet, and 18-inch alloy wheels enhance its SUV quotient.

Interiors

The cabin offers dual HD screens joined together

Inside, the XUV700 is easily the most luxurious Mahindra car yet. It comes with a generous dose of soft-touch materials along with a premium cabin design. The dual HD screens are joined together for a seamless look and the structured layout of the center console removes clutter. Available in 5-or 7-seater configurations, the XUV700 is quite spacious and practical with enough storage space.

Features

From connected car technology to an electric panoramic sunroof

The long equipment list of the XUV700 includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, smart door handles and a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. It also has radar-based advanced driver assistance features. The optional Luxury pack adds features like a 360-degree-view camera, wireless charging, blind-view monitor, an electronic parking brake, and a 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system.

Performance

It has the most powerful petrol engine in its class

The XUV700 petrol version can easily claim to be the most powerful SUV in its class thanks to the 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor which develops 200hp/380Nm. Power delivery is very strong as the car immediately responds to light throttle inputs. The overall engine performance is smooth as well. We also think the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission is a better choice over the manual gearbox.

Ride quality

The petrol-powered XUV700 has slightly less body roll

With the XUV700, Mahindra has made huge strides in terms of dynamics as it is a much more enjoyable car to drive than the XUV500. The all-new platform enables the XUV700 to be lighter and more agile around the corners while the petrol version had slightly less body roll than its diesel counterpart. In terms of fuel economy, expect around 8-10km/l.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The top-end XUV700 AX7 petrol as tested here costs Rs. 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in 7-seater form, making it Rs. 60,000 cheaper than the equivalent diesel automatic. Hence, as a more performance-oriented option, the petrol version gets our vote for its brilliant powertrain and more agile handling. Overall, the XUV700 (petrol) is highly recommended as a smooth and refined premium SUV.