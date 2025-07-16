You can soon ask followers questions on your WhatsApp channels

WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow channel admins to share questions with their followers. The capability, which is currently under development, was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.25.21.4). Unlike polls that have pre-defined answers, this feature will allow open-ended questions where followers can respond in their own words.

Interaction boost How the feature will work The new question-sharing feature is designed to boost interaction between channel followers and admins. It would be an inclusive tool, permitting anyone who views the channel to respond. However, responses would only be visible to the admin of the channel and not publicly shared with other followers. This way, users can participate without worrying about their answers being made public.

Response tracking Responses will be collected in 1 place When a follower answers a question, their response would be attached to the question as a channel update. This way, admins can easily access and review all the responses in one place by tapping on the message bubble. The feature is expected to improve engagement on channels by allowing admins to ask questions directly related to their content or services.