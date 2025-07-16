Third-generation Starlink satellites on the way: What are the upgrades?
What's the story
SpaceX has revealed plans to launch its third-generation Starlink satellites in the first half of 2026. The new models promise a major leap in performance for its global satellite internet network. The third-generation Starlink satellites will be able to deliver over 1,000Gbps of downlink and more than 200Gbps of uplink capacity to users on the ground.
Performance upgrade
More than 10x increase in downlink capacity
This higher speed marks a more than 10 times increase in downlink and a whopping 24 times boost in the uplink, in comparison to the current second-generation satellites. Each launch of these new satellites aboard Starship is expected to add an incredible 60Tbps of capacity to the Starlink network.
Technological advancements
New satellites will operate at lower orbits
The new third-generation Starlink satellites will operate at a lower orbit, which will help reduce latency. They will also come with next-generation modems, beam-forming, switching, and onboard computers. These upgrades are aimed at supporting the growing demand for internet services as well as the rollout of 5G technology. The new satellites will also provide critical communications infrastructure during natural disasters.
Subscriber base
Starlink now has over 2M subscribers in US
SpaceX has also announced that Starlink now has more than two million active subscribers in the US. The service's user base recently crossed the 500,000 mark in Canada. As per recent data from Ookla, Starlink almost doubled its median download speeds in the US between Q3 2022 and Q1 2025.