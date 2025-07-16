Third-generation Starlink satellites on the way: What are the upgrades?

SpaceX has revealed plans to launch its third-generation Starlink satellites in the first half of 2026. The new models promise a major leap in performance for its global satellite internet network. The third-generation Starlink satellites will be able to deliver over 1,000Gbps of downlink and more than 200Gbps of uplink capacity to users on the ground.

Performance upgrade More than 10x increase in downlink capacity This higher speed marks a more than 10 times increase in downlink and a whopping 24 times boost in the uplink, in comparison to the current second-generation satellites. Each launch of these new satellites aboard Starship is expected to add an incredible 60Tbps of capacity to the Starlink network.

Technological advancements New satellites will operate at lower orbits The new third-generation Starlink satellites will operate at a lower orbit, which will help reduce latency. They will also come with next-generation modems, beam-forming, switching, and onboard computers. These upgrades are aimed at supporting the growing demand for internet services as well as the rollout of 5G technology. The new satellites will also provide critical communications infrastructure during natural disasters.