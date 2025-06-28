Stellantis recalls 250,000 US vehicles over faulty airbags
What's the story
Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, has announced a massive recall of over 250,000 vehicles due to a potentially life-threatening defect. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that exactly 250,651 vehicles are affected by this nationwide recall. The issue stems from certain airbags being improperly installed in a number of cars. Stellantis recently issued a recall for over 235,000 vehicles over faulty rear-view cameras.
Safety concern
Improperly installed airbags may not deploy correctly
The NHTSA has warned that the improperly fitted side curtain airbags could lead to improper sealing. This would result in the bags not being able to maintain the right pressure, thereby failing in their purpose of preventing injuries during crashes. The regulatory body also warned that this defect could even increase the risk of ejection from the vehicle during an accident.
Remedial action
Free inspection and replacement for faulty airbags
Stellantis is urging owners of certain 2022-2025 Pacifica and Voyager models involved in the recall to contact their local dealership. The company is offering free inspections and, if necessary, free replacements of the faulty side curtain airbags. To check if their vehicle is part of this recall, users can use NHTSA's 'Check for Recalls' tool on its website by entering their license plate number or VIN/Year Make Model.