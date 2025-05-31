Stellantis recalls over 235,000 vehicles over faulty rear-view cameras
What's the story
Stellantis has issued a major recall for over 235,000 Ram ProMaster vans in the US, manufactured between 2022 and 2025.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) flagged the issue on May 21, saying that these vehicles' rear-view cameras may not function properly.
In some cases, they could even display a blank image instead of providing a clear view of what's behind the vehicle.
Safety concern
Blank screen warning could lead to accidents
The NHTSA's recall report stressed that if drivers ignore the warning of a blank screen and don't ensure it's safe to operate their vehicle in reverse, it could result in an accident.
Stellantis, which is listed as Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) in NHTSA reports, has said that it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.
Manufacturer's advice
Stellantis advises caution for drivers
In a statement to USA TODAY, Stellantis advised drivers to be careful if an image isn't displayed.
The company suggested they should visually confirm the safety of their back-up maneuver using rear-view and side-view mirrors.
This precautionary measure is meant to ensure driver safety until the rear-view camera issue can be resolved through software updates at authorized dealers.
Recall process
Free software update available for affected vehicles
Owners of the affected Ram vans can get their camera security software updated at no cost.
The NHTSA has said that owners will be informed via letters starting June 19.
Alternatively, customers can also reach out to the automaker at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 40C for more information about this recall and its resolution process.