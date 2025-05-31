What's the story

Stellantis has issued a major recall for over 235,000 Ram ProMaster vans in the US, manufactured between 2022 and 2025.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) flagged the issue on May 21, saying that these vehicles' rear-view cameras may not function properly.

In some cases, they could even display a blank image instead of providing a clear view of what's behind the vehicle.