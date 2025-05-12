What's the story

The United States and China have agreed to a temporary truce in their ongoing trade war, with both nations cutting tariffs by 115%.

As part of the deal, the US will slash tariffs on most Chinese goods from 145% to 30% for 90 days.

Meanwhile, China will reduce its levies on American imports from 125% to 10%.

The mutual agreement is aimed at providing relief for exporters and stabilizing global markets as both nations engage in further negotiations.