US announces 90-day visa-free entry for these 41 countries
What's the story
The US has a Visa Waiver Program (VWP) for citizens of 41 countries, allowing them to enter the US without a visa for up to 90 days. The program is for tourists and business travelers.
However, they need to obtain an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval before traveling to the country.
ESTA is an online system under the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to determine VWP eligibility.
List
Countries included in Visa Waiver Program
Countries that currently enjoy this visa-free status under VWP are Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Denmark, Estonia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, and Iceland.
Israel, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Poland are on the list.
Finally, Portugal, Qatar, South Korea, Romania, San Marino, UK, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan are also included.
Restrictions
Exceptions to the VWP
Despite the ease of the VWP, there are some exceptions which require travelers from these countries to get a visa beforehand.
These include citizens who have traveled to or were present in North Korea, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011.
Similarly, those who have been to Cuba on or after January 12, 2021, and those with legal dual citizenship of Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria are included.