What's the story

The US has a Visa Waiver Program (VWP) for citizens of 41 countries, allowing them to enter the US without a visa for up to 90 days. The program is for tourists and business travelers.

However, they need to obtain an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval before traveling to the country.

ESTA is an online system under the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to determine VWP eligibility.