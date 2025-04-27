What's the story

The United States government has deported three children, aged two, four, and seven. At least one of the children, with initials VML, is a US citizen, and there is a legal dispute regarding her deportation.

The move was made in tandem with their undocumented immigrant mothers.

The Trump administration argues that one child was sent back willingly with her mother.

The National Immigration Project confirmed the deportations were done quickly by the New Orleans ICE Field Office on Friday morning.