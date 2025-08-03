Joe Root owns joint-most centuries vs India in international cricket

Joe Root has entered record books with a glorious Test century at The Oval. Chasing 374, England resumed the Day at 50/1 and were reduced to 106/3. Thereafter, Root and Harry Brook added 195 runs to floor India. Root got to his 39th Test century , including 13 versus India. The legend fell for 105 runs, helping England to be on cusp of victory.

Information Root equals Steve Smith with 16 international tons vs India As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has registered his 16th century vs India in international cricket. He has equaled Australia's Steve Smith and now holds the joint-most tons against India. Apart from his 13 Test tons, Root has also hit three ODI tons against India.

Root Root's international numbers vs India Root's 105 takes him to 4,395 runs against India in international cricket. He averages 53.59 with 16 tons and 16 fifties from 93 innings. As many as 3,383 of Root's runs against India have come in Tests at 59.35 (100s: 13, 50s: 12). 851 of Root's runs have come in ODIs at 42.55 (100s: 3, 50s: 4). Lastly, he has 161 runs in T20Is.