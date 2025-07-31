Shubman Gill loses fifth toss in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Stats

India continue their quest for a toss-win in international cricket. They have now lost 15 successive tosses. Notably, skipper Shubman Gill lost the toss for the 5th and final Test England at The Oval on July 31. He lost all five in the ongoing series. The last instance of an Indian captain winning a toss in international cricket was on January 28, 2025.

Toss streak India's forgettable streak across formats The ongoing streak of 15 consecutive toss losses has seen three different players at the helm: Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. This record spans across Tests, T20Is, and ODIs. In ODIs alone, India have lost their last 15 tosses—a world record. The streak of India losing tosses in ODIs started in the 2023 World Cup final. It is yet to be snapped.

Series England elect to field at The Oval At The Oval in London, the hosts won the toss and elected to field, considering the pitch and conditions. Notably, Gill lost the toss at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, and Old Trafford as well. As per Cricbuzz, this was the 14th instance of a side losing all five tosses in a five-match Test series, and the second such instance in the 21st century.