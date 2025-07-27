Shubman Gill closes in on legend Don Bradman: Key stats

Indian captain Shubman Gill concluded another historic knock in the ongoing Test series in England. Gill slammed a rescuing century for India, who were eyeing a draw in the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford. He added 188 runs with KL Rahul after India were down to 0/2. Gill, who set records, owns the second-most Test runs in debut series as captain.

Knock Gill's rescuing third-innings knock Gill and Rahul staged a valiant fightback on Day 4 after India, trailing 311 runs, were down to 0/2. While Gill was beaten on a couple of occasions, he led from the front with his resistance. He reached his ton in the first session on Day 5. Before lunch, Gill perished to seamer Jofra Archer. He slammed a 238-ball 103 (4s: 12).

Record Second-most runs in debut Test series as captain As per Cricbuzz, Gill now has the second-most runs in debut Test series as captain. In four Tests, he owns 722 runs at 90.25 so far. Gill is only behind Sir Don Bradman, who hammered 810 runs while leading Australia against England in the 1936/37 home series. Gill earlier went past Greg Chappell, who slammed 702 runs for Australia against West Indies (1975/76).

Records Other notable records set by Gill Gill raced to his fourth Test century in England. He now has the joint second-most tons for India in the nation, along with Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, and Dilip Vengsarkar. Gill earlier became the third Indian to have slammed 700-plus runs in a bilateral Test series. He also became the first Asian to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series.