India now has over 200 start-ups in space sector: Modi

In his address, PM Modi stressed on self-reliance as the way forward for a developed India . He said that 'vocal for local' is the strongest foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This comes in light of the country's fast growing space industry and the increasing number of start-ups operating in this sector.

PM Modi also announced that National Space Day will be celebrated on August 23. He invited suggestions from the public on how this day should be celebrated. This move comes as a part of his effort to promote awareness and interest in space exploration among Indians, especially children who are increasingly curious about this field.