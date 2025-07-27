Industrial profits fell 9.1% in May

China's industrial profits fall for 2 consecutive months: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:39 pm Jul 27, 202506:39 pm

What's the story

China's industrial profits have seen a decline for the second consecutive month, with a 4.3% drop in June compared to last year. The National Bureau of Statistics released the data today, following a larger contraction of 9.1% in May. This continuous decline highlights the need for authorities to control cutthroat competition among companies, known as "involution" in China.