This Chinese tool can hack your phone and extract data

Chinese authorities are using a new type of malware to extract data from seized phones, according to a report by mobile cybersecurity company Lookout. The hacking tool, dubbed Massistant, was developed by Chinese tech giant Xiamen Meiya Pico. It can be used to obtain images, location histories, audio recordings, text messages from chat apps such as Signal, and contacts.

Tool details What is Massistant? Massistant is an Android software designed for the forensic extraction of data from mobile phones. Its use requires physical access to the devices in question. While it is unclear which Chinese policing agencies are using this tool, its widespread use suggests that both Chinese citizens and visitors to China should be aware of its existence and potential risks.

Safety concerns Concerns about the malware Kristina Balaam, a researcher at Lookout who analyzed the malware, expressed concerns over its use. She said anyone traveling in the region should be aware that their device could be confiscated and its contents collected. Balaam also found several posts on local Chinese forums where users complained about finding this malware on their devices after police interactions.

Operation How it works Massistant works in conjunction with a hardware tower connected to a desktop computer. It needs to be installed on an unlocked device for it to work. However, Balaam noted that Lookout couldn't analyze the desktop component or find an Apple-compatible version of the malware.

Device impact How to detect its presence on your device The good news is that Massistant leaves traces of its installation on the seized device, allowing users to potentially detect and remove it. This can be done either by spotting the hacking tool as an app or using more advanced tools like Android Debug Bridge. However, Balaam warned that by the time Massistant is installed, it's already too late and authorities have access to the user's data.