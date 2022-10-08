Technology

Beware, Android smartphone users! GB WhatsApp may contain malware

GB WhatsApp is not available on Google Play Store

A new report from ESET, an internet security firm, claims that India stands among the largest markets for Android malware to exploit. According to the report, most of the Android Trojan malware is discovered in our country, and it is growing by 9.5% in the second half of this year. Moreover, GB WhatsApp is believed to be a major suspect behind the malware spread.

Context Why does this story matter?

An app's modified APK file contains some additional features, which in turn compel Android smartphone users to download these versions from platforms other than the Google Play Store. However, doing so invites serious issues.

Individuals are advised not to go for external APK files. Putting a device's privacy at risk just for the sake of some fancy features should be avoided.

Details What is GB WhatsApp?

The GB WhatsApp app is a tweaked version of the original WhatsApp. It promises more features in addition to those on the standard application. The app is not available on the Google Play Store. Therefore, users download its APK file from external sources and load it on their devices. Once the app gets installed, the loaded files are easily altered with malicious content.

Method How are Android smartphones affected?

Once an application from an external source is installed on the smartphone, the malicious codes start operating in the background. Due to their stealthy operation, users might not be able to recognize them for a while. Trojan malware is one such example. Such malware may not affect the device's daily performance. However, they continue to steal data till the users track them down.

Steps How to safeguard your device from malware?

Never download or install apps from sources other than Google Play Store. Do not opt for a modified version of an application. Stick with the official app unless the modified one has been released by the developer itself. In case your device gets infected with malware, turn off the internet right away and perform a full factory reset on the phone.