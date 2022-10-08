Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Dell Inspiron 7420 2-in-1 laptop gets cheaper on Amazon

Oct 08, 2022

The Dell Inspiron 7420 gets 10MB of CPU cache

A 2-in-1 laptop offers portability in various work environments. It is an excellent option for students and professionals. If you have been looking for a 2-in-1 laptop, Dell's Inspiron 7420 can be yours at a budget-friendly price. The laptop packs a 1080p touch screen, a 360-degree hinge mechanism, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Currently, it is retailing with tempting discounts on Amazon.

Details Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 7420 bears a price tag of Rs. 73,736 for its 256GB storage variant. However, it is now available for purchase at just Rs. 49,990. Similarly, the 512GB model of the laptop is priced at Rs. 81,586, but it is retailing for Rs. 58,990. Buyers can also avail a Rs. 750 instant discount via ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions.

Design and display The laptop gets a touch display with stylus support

The Dell Inspiron 7420 sports a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge mechanism, slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a 1080p webcam. The laptop is equipped with a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1200x1920 pixels) LCD touchscreen with a 60Hz standard refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness. The device gets stylus support for Dell Active Pen. It weighs 1.57kg.

Internals The device offers up to 512GB of SSD storage

The Dell Inspiron 7420 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor, which comes paired with Intel UHD integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes equipped with Microsoft Office 2021 package. It draws fuel from a 54Wh battery, which offers up to nine hours of power supply.

Information It is equipped with an HDMI port

The Dell Inspiron 7420 includes an HDMI 1.4 port, a Type-A slot, two Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-SD card reader. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.