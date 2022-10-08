Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's October 8 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 08, 2022, 10:46 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible only via Android devices In India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store in India. As a token of appreciation, the game developers offer redeemable codes on a daily basis, helping players amass resources like diamonds, royale vouchers, protective equipment, and more for free. By utilizing these in-game bonuses on the battlefield, individuals can improve their performance and achieve higher rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Your chances of succeeding and climbing the leaderboard depend on the game-handling tactics you employ.

However, it is always advantageous to have access to more in-game supplies when engaging in combat. Hence, Free Fire MAX offers a selection of items that users can get using redeemable codes.

The game's enhanced graphics, regular updates, and rewards redemption program, all contribute to its popularity among players.

Rules Each code is redeemable only once per player

Players must abide by a few fundamental guidelines when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can only be accessed by individuals using Indian servers. Although gamers can redeem multiple codes in a go, they can redeem each code only once. The codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours because they are time-sensitive.

Codes Here are the codes for October 8

The Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, i.e., October 8, are listed below. Utilize them to acquire free supplies. HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, PQR3-BKUI-7LT7. FSDR-FKUI-YVGR, FBTU-6BFY-TBT7, FBJU-T6RF-T1RT, FBTU-6JKI-E8E7. FLU8-HG8R-BHT4, FIIF-GI8E-O49F.

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.