#DealOfTheDay: TCL 55-inch mini-LED TV available with Rs. 1,30,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 01, 2022, 01:34 pm 2 min read

The TCL C835 smart TV supports Multi View 2.0 to allow streaming of four different contents on the same screen, simultaneously

The era of conventional TVs has ended as smart TVs have taken over and become mainstream. In fact, consumers are now gravitating toward OLED and mini-LED televisions due to their superior viewing experience. If you are looking for a premium smart television for your home, TCL's 55-inch mini-LED TV, which is currently retailing with a discount of 52%, is worth checking out.

Details Everything to know about the deal

TCL's 55-inch mini-LED TV bears an MRP of Rs. 2,49,990. Amazon is currently selling this model for Rs. 1,19,990, meaning a massive discount of Rs. 1,30,000. Buyers can also get up to Rs. 3,260 off in exchange for their old televisions. No-cost EMI options are also available on select bank credit cards such as HDFC, HSBC, and ICICI.

Design and display The television supports 144Hz variable refresh rate

TCL 55-inch mini-LED TV sports a minimalist design with ultra-narrow bezels. It has a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) mini-LED display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate, 16-bit color accuracy, 1,000-nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision, full array Local Dimming, MEMC, and a 178-degree viewing angle. The television offers hands-free voice control and supports BMP, PNG, and JPEG image formats.

Internals The device has a 60W speaker setup

TCL 55-inch mini-LED TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It boots Google TV OS. The television houses a 60W ONKYO speaker setup, including a 20W sub-woofer. It has support for Dolby Atmos and DTS HD as well. The TV supports IMAX Enhanced which plays compatible media in an aspect ratio taller than regular format.

Information It includes four HDMI ports

TCL 55-inch mini-LED TV includes four HDMI ports to connect with set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming consoles. It also has two USB ports, an Ethernet slot, and an audio output. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, ‎IR, and Bluetooth.