Why Gujarat has launched a tribal genome sequencing project

In a first-of-its-kind move in India, Gujarat has launched a tribal genome sequencing project. The initiative was announced by Dr. Kuber Dindor, the state's Minister for Tribal Development, at a high-level meet in Gandhinagar. The project aims to improve understanding of genetic health risks in tribal communities and provide access to personalized healthcare solutions.

Implementation Genetic database to help in early disease detection The TGSP will be implemented by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC). As part of this initiative, genome sequencing will be done on 2,000 people from tribal communities across 17 districts of Gujarat. The primary objective is to create a genetic database that could help in the early detection and better treatment of inherited diseases like sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and certain cancers.

Vision What does the government say? Dr. Dindor emphasized that this project is a major step toward a healthier future for tribal communities. The minister also promised that it would bring long-term improvements in tribal health through modern technology and advanced data analysis.