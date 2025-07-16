Why Gujarat has launched a tribal genome sequencing project
What's the story
In a first-of-its-kind move in India, Gujarat has launched a tribal genome sequencing project. The initiative was announced by Dr. Kuber Dindor, the state's Minister for Tribal Development, at a high-level meet in Gandhinagar. The project aims to improve understanding of genetic health risks in tribal communities and provide access to personalized healthcare solutions.
Implementation
Genetic database to help in early disease detection
The TGSP will be implemented by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC). As part of this initiative, genome sequencing will be done on 2,000 people from tribal communities across 17 districts of Gujarat. The primary objective is to create a genetic database that could help in the early detection and better treatment of inherited diseases like sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and certain cancers.
Vision
What does the government say?
Dr. Dindor emphasized that this project is a major step toward a healthier future for tribal communities. The minister also promised that it would bring long-term improvements in tribal health through modern technology and advanced data analysis.
Use
A reference database for future research
The TGSP also seeks to fill the long-standing gap in genomic data for India's tribal populations. The project, which was approved under the 2025-26 state budget, is titled "Creation of Reference Genome Database for Tribal Population in Gujarat." It wants to create an important reference database for future research and policy planning.