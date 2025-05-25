Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for south Konkan districts
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's South Konkan region.
The warning comes after a depression system passed near Ratnagiri and Dapoli, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.
The IMD has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.
Weather warning
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Maharashtra
Due to the depression, the IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions of Maharashtra.
Shubhangi A Bhute, Research Director at IMD, said that "the depression brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to several regions in Maharashtra."
The weather office has also issued an orange alert for Raigad and yellow warnings for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.
Fishermen alert
Fishermen's warning issued along Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts
A fisherman's warning has been issued for the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts due to unsafe sea conditions.
Bhute said, "We have given a Fisherman's Warning Alert for South Konkan along with the entire Maharashtra and Gujarat region, looking at the active monsoon season."
The IMD expects the monsoon to officially arrive in Maharashtra within two to three days.
Additional warnings
Red alerts issued for Satara and Kolhapur districts
Apart from the coastal Konkan belt, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra have also been put on red alert.
The IMD has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of these districts.
Other districts in the state have been issued yellow alerts, advising caution against possible weather disturbances.