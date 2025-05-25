May 25, 202511:50 am

What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's South Konkan region.

The warning comes after a depression system passed near Ratnagiri and Dapoli, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The IMD has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.