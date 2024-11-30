Summarize Simplifying... In short Cyclone Fengal is set to hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, prompting the closure of schools, colleges, and major road transport services.

To ensure safety, IT companies are implementing work-from-home protocols, fishermen are advised against sea ventures, and toll-free numbers have been set up for distress calls.

The Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Department has prepared over 2,000 relief camps, while the National Disaster Response Force is on standby, bracing for heavy rainfall expected to last until December 3.

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

By Chanshimla Varah 09:19 am Nov 30, 202409:19 am

What's the story Cyclone Fengal is likely to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wind speeds of 70-80km/h, gusting up to 90km/h. A red alert has been issued for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Cuddalore, as well as Puducherry.

Weather impact

Heavy rainfall expected, public services suspended

The IMD has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in areas like Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and other districts. In view of the impending cyclone, schools and colleges have been shut in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday. Public transport services on major roads such as the East Coast Road have also been suspended.

Disaster response

NDRF and state teams deployed, relief camps ready

Further, IT companies have been advised to implement work-from-home protocols, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for their safety. In Puducherry, toll-free numbers 112 and 1077 have been established to receive distress calls. As part of its preparations, the Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Department has established 2,229 relief camps throughout the state. Relief camps are prepared across Tamil Nadu, with 471 people already housed in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Emergency measures

Toll-free numbers for distress calls, flight disruptions expected

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state teams are on standby with necessary equipment like boats and generators. The cyclone's effects may bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to isolated regions of Tamil Nadu's interior on Sunday. The storm is forecast to continue to batter the region until December 3.