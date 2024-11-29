Summarize Simplifying... In short Two government employees in Jammu and Kashmir were dismissed due to their connections with terrorism.

Abdul, a pharmacist, was linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen group and implicated in the murder of Ghulam Hassan Lone. He was also found promoting terrorism and planning attacks on security forces.

Meanwhile, Abbas, a university graduate, was jailed for aiding Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists with arms and logistics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The two employees were dismissed under Section 311

J&K LG terminates 2 government employees over terror links: Reports

By Chanshimla Varah 07:58 pm Nov 29, 202407:58 pm

What's the story Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reportedly dismissed two government employees for their alleged links to terrorist activities. The two terminated employees, Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist, and Zahir Abbas, a school teacher, were dismissed under Section 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The decisive action came after detailed investigations by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Naika's involvement

Pharmacist Abdul Rehman Naika's alleged terrorist connections unveiled

Abdul, a pharmacist from Devsar, Kulgam, was found to have links with the Hizbul Mujahideen group, sources told India Today. His role in providing logistical support and critical information to terrorists came to light during the investigation into the murder of nationalist Ghulam Hassan Lone in August 2021. He was identified as a plotter in Lone's murder, which sought to instill fear in the region.

Terrorist activities

Naika's arrest reveals further involvement in terrorism

Further investigations into Abdul's activities revealed his role in promoting terrorism across Kulgam and neighboring districts. He was arrested with grenades and AK-47 ammunition after being tracked by police. During interrogation, he admitted to receiving instructions from handlers in Pakistan for attacks on security forces. Meanwhile, Abbas, an Aligarh Muslim University graduate, was arrested in September 2020 for harboring Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. He is currently serving time in prison for providing arms and logistical support to terror outfits.