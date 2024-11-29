J&K LG terminates 2 government employees over terror links: Reports
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reportedly dismissed two government employees for their alleged links to terrorist activities. The two terminated employees, Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist, and Zahir Abbas, a school teacher, were dismissed under Section 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The decisive action came after detailed investigations by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
Pharmacist Abdul Rehman Naika's alleged terrorist connections unveiled
Abdul, a pharmacist from Devsar, Kulgam, was found to have links with the Hizbul Mujahideen group, sources told India Today. His role in providing logistical support and critical information to terrorists came to light during the investigation into the murder of nationalist Ghulam Hassan Lone in August 2021. He was identified as a plotter in Lone's murder, which sought to instill fear in the region.
Naika's arrest reveals further involvement in terrorism
Further investigations into Abdul's activities revealed his role in promoting terrorism across Kulgam and neighboring districts. He was arrested with grenades and AK-47 ammunition after being tracked by police. During interrogation, he admitted to receiving instructions from handlers in Pakistan for attacks on security forces. Meanwhile, Abbas, an Aligarh Muslim University graduate, was arrested in September 2020 for harboring Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. He is currently serving time in prison for providing arms and logistical support to terror outfits.