J&K L-G approves new Cabinet resolution for restoration of statehood
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved a resolution passed by the cabinet led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urging the central government to restore statehood to the Union Territory (UT). The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated by the Centre.
Cabinet meeting sees unanimous support for statehood restoration
The cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Abdullah, witnessed unanimous support for the resolution. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other ministers attended the meeting. The cabinet has also decided to summon the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4. In addition, the Cabinet has proposed that Mubarik Gul be named as Protem Speaker to administer the oath to freshly elected Assembly members on October 21.
Political parties criticize resolution for focusing solely on statehood
Other regional parties have slammed the resolution for only emphasizing statehood and not Article 370. The People's Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference (PC) have expressed disappointment, calling it a departure from previous promises. Abdullah's government intends to present the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. PDP MLA Waheed Para said this move is "nothing less than a rectification of the August 5th, 2019 decision."
Supreme Court to hear plea for time-bound restoration of statehood
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking time-bound restoration of statehood. "The non-restoration of the status of Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in a time-bound manner violates the idea of federalism which forms a part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India," the applicants stated in a plea. In December 2023, the court upheld the revocation of Article 370 but stressed restoring state status "at the earliest."