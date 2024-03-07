Next Article

Modi attacks Congress in J&K over Article 370

Congress was 'misguiding' Kashmir over Article 370: Modi in Srinagar

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:53 pm Mar 07, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Congress and its allies for "misleading" the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the entire country in the name of Article 370. During his first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, the prime minister attended the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" program at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. He also launched multiple developmental projects.

The Modi government revoked Article 370 in August 2019, and the erstwhile state of J&K was divided into the union territories of J&K and Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision in December 2023 and called Article 370 an "interim arrangement due to war conditions in the former state." PM Modi's Kashmir visit also has a political dimension, with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the opposition seeking an announcement on J&K's assembly polls.

J&K was kept in chains, claims Modi

Addressing the public rally, PM Modi claimed freedom from restrictions in J&K came after Article 370 was removed, and now, everyone has equal rights and opportunities there. "For decades, for political gain, the Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of [Article 370] and misled the country," he said. "Did J&K benefit from Article 370, or were only a few political families taking advantage of it? J&K was kept in chains," he added.

Development projects announced by Modi in Srinagar

Also, during his Srinagar visit, PM Modi launched numerous development projects to enhance agriculture and tourism in the region. These projects, valued at more than Rs. 6,400 crore, are anticipated to bring significant economic growth and employment opportunities to J&K. He also distributed appointment letters to about 1,000 newly recruited government employees in J&K. Moreover, the prime minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, entrepreneurs, and farmers.

Mufti's 'forcibly mobilized' claim on PM Modi's Srinagar rally

On the other hand, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed government employees were coerced into attending PM Modi's event to project a false image of normalcy in J&K. "Disheartening to see employees being forcibly mobilized to paint a pretty picture that all is well post-2019 & that people here are celebrating their own collective disempowerment and humiliation," Mufti tweeted.