Article 370 was temporary provision: Supreme Court on abrogation

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:40 am Dec 11, 202311:40 am

Supreme Court has ruled Article 370 was a temporary provision

As the Supreme Court is delivering its verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud noted it was a temporary provision. The SC also asked the Centre to restore J&K's statehood and hold assembly elections by September 2024. A batch of petitions challenged the validity of the Centre's move in 2019 that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre revoked Article 370 in August 2019 and divided the state into union territories of J&K and Ladakh while it was under the president's rule. Petitioners claimed that Article 370 could not be scrapped unilaterally by the Centre, as the powers of the J&K Constituent Assembly were given to the state legislature after it dissolved in 1957.

Article 370 was interim arrangement: CJI

On Monday, Chandrachud said Article 370 was a temporary provision. "Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the state. Textual reading also indicates that it is a temporary provision. The marginal note says it is temporary and transitory," he added.

SC reserved verdict on September 5

On September 5, the SC reserved its decision on the matter after a 16-day hearing from August 2, during which it considered submissions for and against Article 370 abrogation. The Monday verdict is being pronounced by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud-led Constitution bench, which comprises four other most senior judges of the SC: SK Kaul, Sanjeev Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

Main arguments by petitioners

The petitioners argued that Article 370 was meant to be temporary until the Constituent Assembly for J&K, which existed from 1951-57, decided on whether to abrogate it. Since no decision was taken by it, Article 370 became permanent, they claimed. There was no constitutional process left to touch Article 370 later, and changes, if any, could only have been made through a political process.

Abrogation allowed development, better security: Centre

Meanwhile, the Centre argued the abrogation and reorganization of the erstwhile state were within the legal framework and that integrating J&K has reduced terrorism and encouraged development. It also believed that Article 370 denied the J&K people many fundamental rights. Except for defense, foreign affairs, finance, and communications, the special status mandated the Centre to get approval from the state government to enforce laws.

Parliament revoked Article 370 on governor's behalf: Cemtre

Moreover, the Centre earlier said that Jammu and Kashmir was under the president's rule in August 2019 and the governor of the erstwhile state thus assumed the powers of the Legislative Assembly. It said the Parliament made the recommendation to revoke Article 370 on the Governor's behalf. The government also told the SC that J&K's UT status is temporary and statehood will be restored.