Heeralal Samariya sworn in as chief information commissioner of India

Nov 06, 2023

Senior bureaucrat and Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the chief of the Central Information Commission (CIC) by President Droupadi Murmu. He is the first Dalit person to hold the post of the chief information commissioner, which was lying vacant after YK Sinha's term ended on October 3. Previously, Samariya has held several distinguished positions in his public service career, including as a secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Samariya's appointment to address vacancy issues in CIC, SICs

President Murmu administered the oath of office to Samariya at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. His appointment is expected to address issues of vacancies in the CIC and state information commissions (SICs) and pending cases. Now, the CIC has two information commissioners and eight vacancies. Earlier, the Supreme Court took note of CIC and SIC vacancies and directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to collect information on sanctioned strengths, vacancies, and pending cases from all states.