Same-sex marriage would 'destroy' Indian beliefs: Hindu body to CJI

Swami Avdheshanand wrote an open letter to CJI DY Chandrachud on Friday

A Hindu religious body named Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha on Friday wrote an open letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, calling the legalization of same-sex marriage "unacceptable." Notably, a five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has been hearing a batch of pleas seeking marriage equality for the LGBTQIA+ community in India for the last six days.

Legalization of same-sex marriage unacceptable: Letter

Posting the letter on Twitter, the body said, "India is a heritage of ancient Vedic Sanatan culture, tradition, and sensibilities, where marriage is a sacred ritual that integrates men and women within family values and social responsibilities." "Hence, legalization of same-sex marriage can not be acceptable, It would be a direct attack to destroy India's diverse beliefs, cultural practices, and social development."

Letter suggests other institutional provisions for same-sex couples

Swami Avdheshanand, the president of the Hindu body who wrote the letter, added, "India's top Dharmacharya Saint Satpurush is shocked by such unnatural thoughts! Such unfair and unethical practices have been completely unacceptable in India." In the letter, Avdheshanand also suggested an "LGBTQ Partners' Registry" to protect the rights of non-heterosexual couples "without interfering with the holy practice of marriage."

Check out the letter by Swami Avdheshanand

SCBA condemns BCI's statement regarding the matter

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) condemned the statement issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI) regarding the matter. The BCI on Sunday passed a resolution against the grant of legalization of same-sex marriage. "This resolution should not be construed that we are supporting or opposing the petitioner in the matter pending before the Supreme Court," the SCBA said.

Legal terms cannot be gender-neutral: Centre

On the sixth day of the hearing on Thursday, the apex court stated that it was time to update the laws. The statement came after the central government's counsel, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said that legal terms cannot be gender-neutral. The Centre maintains that marriage is a legislative subject and the decision on marriage equality should be left to Parliament.