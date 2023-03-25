Entertainment

Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

Mar 25, 2023

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes a letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday

Since being named in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been grabbing headlines quite often. Along with him, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez also captured headlines, as it was reported that the two were dating at one point in time. Despite being behind bars, the conman seems to have no intention of giving up on Fernandez anytime soon.

'Your love for me is neverending,' stated Chandrasekhar

According to The Times Of India, Chandrasekhar has yet again penned a letter for Fernandez on his birthday, expressing his never-ending love. In a letter, on Saturday, the conman addressed Fernandez and wrote, "My Bomma (doll), I miss you a ton on...my birthday, I miss your energy around me... I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me (sic)."

Conman referred to Fernandez's love as 'bestest gift'

Chandrasekhar penned this note from Delhi's Mandoli Jail which further read, "You (Fernandez) are...the bestest gift, which is priceless in my life. You know I am here for you standing by you come what may." Notably, the Supreme Court, on August 23, 2022, ordered shifting Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paul, from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail after he alleged a life threat.

Earlier, Fernandez claimed Chandrasekhar 'made her life hell'

In January, Fernandez told Delhi's Patiala House Court that Chandrashekhar "played with my emotions and made my life hell." She also claimed that the conman was introduced to her as a government official. According to Fernandez's statement, the two started speaking after Pinky Irani—the woman who introduced them—convinced her makeup artist—Shaan Muthathil—that Chandrashekhar was an important official from the Union Home Affairs Ministry.

Conman was held in fresh money laundering case

On February 16, Chandrasekhar was arrested in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife, as per the information by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier, he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case for allegedly cheating the wife of former Fortis Healthcare/Religare promoter Shivinder Singh (Malvinder's brother), who was also arrested for money laundering.