Sukesh Chandrasekhar made my life hell: Jacqueline Fernandez tells authorities

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 19, 2023, 01:18 pm 3 min read

Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez has revealed that she wasn't aware of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's real identity and he 'misled' her

Bollywood actor and dancer Jacqueline Fernandez—who has been embroiled in legal battles for a long time due to her relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar—has finally spilled some beans. Per recent reports, she told Delhi's Patiala House Court how the notorious conman Chandrasekhar "made [her] life hell," "played with [her] emotions," and "offered her opportunities in South Indian movies." Here's more of what she said.

Why does this story matter?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of extorting Rs. 200 crore from a Delhi-based businessman's wife.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandrasekhar allegedly used the money from the crime to buy expensive gifts for Fernandez.

Notably, ED has named Fernandez as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet that it submitted before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

'Chandrasekhar introduced himself as Sun TV's owner'

In her statement, she revealed that "he introduced himself as Sun TV's owner and claimed that late J Jayalalithaa was his aunt." "Chandrasekhar said I should do films in South India too, and [as Sun TV's owner], they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in South Indian movies...Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood," Fernandez said.

She wasn't aware of Chandrasekhar's identity for a long time

Claiming her innocence, the 37-year-old further added that she wasn't aware of his string of criminal work and background, since he lied to her from the beginning. Reportedly, "she only later came to know that Chandrasekhar was arrested for impersonating senior officials of the home and the law ministries" and "got to know his real name after she got aware of his criminal background."

The conman met the actor through Pinky Irani

Fernandez was introduced to Chandrasekhar through Pinky Irani, who, per Fernandez, "was aware of Chandrasekhar's activity and background." However, she never disclosed this to her. The Delhi Police told Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik that "Irani [was also] instrumental in disposing of the Rs. 200 crore extorted by him." Notably, Fernandez is an accused in the money laundering probe related to Chandrasekhar's scam.

Know more about the case and Fernandez's involvement

Fernandez faces charges for receiving expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar. Her close family member has reportedly received a huge amount of cash from an associate of Chandrasekhar, which was also yielded through misdeeds. Fernandez had said that Chandrasekhar gave her gifts such as luxury cars, Gucci and Chanel bags, Gucci outfits, Louis Vuitton shoes, and jewelry besides the arrangements for private jets and hotel stays.