'Varisu' vs 'Thunivu': Vijay's family-drama marches ahead of Ajith's actioner

Jan 19, 2023

'Varisu,' 'Thunivu' box office collections on Day 8

What an incredible week it has been for Varisu and Thunivu makers! People thronged the theaters in large numbers and poured unconditional love. The Day 8 box office collections tell a tale different from the opening day, and though one movie passed the week with flying colors, the other is now witnessing a slight dip in collections. Let's decode this story right away!

What was the box office collection on Day 8?

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu witnessed a significant dip in the numbers in the last two days. On Wednesday, the movie managed to collect Rs. 4.10 crore (India nett) at the box office, taking its total to Rs. 91.95 crore (India nett). Whereas, Vijay's Varisu, marched ahead by earning Rs. 8.50 crore (India nett), totaling Rs. 128.30 crore (India nett).

'Varisu' entered the Rs. 200 crore club

The mass entertainer, Varisu, has achieved a milestone by entering the Rs. 200 crore club and became the first Indian feature film to make the cut in the new year 2023. Makers on Wednesday (January 18) made the big announcement and shared the news that the film had grossed Rs. 210 crore from its worldwide ticket sales by unveiling a poster on social media.

Vijay and Ajith have clashed 13 times at box office

Before Varisu and Thunivu, actors Vijay and Ajith have clashed 13 times at the box office, and every time they made appearances simultaneously, it has been celebrated like a carnival. Kushi versus Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven, Dheena versus Friends, Villain versus Bhagavathi, Thirumalai versus Anjaneya, and Veeram versus Jilla are some of the movies that locked horns together at the box office.

Know more about 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is an all-so-familiar tale that revolves around a prodigal son of a wealthy family who agrees to take over the reins of the business after the demise of his father. Thunivu, on the other hand, directed by H Vinoth, is a heist thriller, packed with action sequences and a show that focuses on Ajith all the way!