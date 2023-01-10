Entertainment

Before 'Thunivu' v/s 'Varisu,' looking at Vijay-Ajith Kumar's previous clashes

Jan 10, 2023

Are you ready for 'Thunivu' vs 'Varisu'?

Kollywood superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are set to have an epic clash at the box office on Wednesday (Pongal) as their movies Varisu and Thunivu are headed for release on the same day. But this isn't the first time that the actors are locking horns. Before witnessing this huge box office competition, let's take a look at some of their previous clashes.

'Jilla' and 'Veeram'

In 2014, Vijay and AK clashed with their movies Jilla and Veeram, respectively. Both films were released on January 10 of that year. Jilla (co-starring Kajal Aggarwal) directed by RT Nelson co-starred Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and it was received well by fans and critics. On the other hand, Veeram (co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia) directed by Siruthai Siva received mixed to negative reviews.

'Pokkiri' and 'Aalwar'

Vijay's Pokkiri and AK's Aalwar hit the theaters on January 12, 2007. Pokkiri co-starring Asin was a huge success and it even went on to be remade in Telugu with Mahesh Babu in the lead. On the other hand, Aalwar co-starring Shwetha Bandekar, Keerthi Chawla, and Asin was a disaster at the box office. It did not receive positive reviews from critics as well.

'Bhagavathi' and 'Villain'

In 2002, the duo clashed with their movies Villain and Bhagavathi on November 4. Bhagavathi led by Vijay co-starred Reema Sen. Though it was a hit movie, it received mixed to negative reviews from fans and critics. On the other hand, Villain received an equally good response at the box office and a lukewarm response from critics. AK played dual roles in Villain.

'Friends' and 'Dheena'

The duo locked horns on January 14, 2001, when their films Friends and Dheena hit the theaters. While Friends is a comedy-drama, Dheena is a power-packed action movie. Both films received positive responses from fans and critics and they both were box office successes. Dheena was co-led by Laila, while Friends was co-led by Suriya, Devayani, and Vadivelu.