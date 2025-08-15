Trump to lay off 300,000 federal employees this year

The Trump administration is planning to cut some 300,000 federal jobs this year, according to Scott Kupor, the new head of human resources. The reduction would account for a major 12.5% of the total government workforce since January. Kupor, who is also the director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), said that most job cuts would come from voluntary departures.

Reduction details 80% of planned workforce reductions would come from voluntary departures Kupor revealed that around 80% of the planned workforce reductions would come from voluntary departures. The remaining 20%, he said, would be due to firings. This is nearly twice as much as the 154,000 employees who took buyouts last month. Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has been on a mission to downsize the federal civilian workforce of 2.4 million members, claiming it is too big and inefficient.

Implementation hurdles Kupor's challenge in implementing workforce reductions Kupor admitted that he can't force people to lay off employees. He will have to convince cabinet secretaries to agree with his vision of government efficiency. This is a stark contrast from the early days of Trump's second term when OPM leadership had explicitly ordered agencies to fire new employees, as per a court filing.

Attrition rate Projected attrition rate and agency specifics If Kupor's prediction holds true, the federal workforce attrition rate would be more than double the 5.9% in fiscal year 2023. This is the latest voluntary departure measure by the non-profit Partnership for Public Service. Kupor didn't share specific numbers for each federal agency but said that these details would be released later by OPM.