Harshil Agrotech's Q1 profit soars 624%: What's the secret? Business Aug 15, 2025

Harshil Agrotech just pulled off a huge turnaround—net profit for April-June 2025 hit ₹6.52 crore, way up from ₹0.90 crore a year ago, and bouncing back after last quarter's loss.

The real game-changer? Their revenue shot up 427% to ₹59.89 crore compared to last year.