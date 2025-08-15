Next Article
Harshil Agrotech's Q1 profit soars 624%: What's the secret?
Harshil Agrotech just pulled off a huge turnaround—net profit for April-June 2025 hit ₹6.52 crore, way up from ₹0.90 crore a year ago, and bouncing back after last quarter's loss.
The real game-changer? Their revenue shot up 427% to ₹59.89 crore compared to last year.
Rights issue boost, core focus pays off
The company credits its sharp results to sticking with core agricultural trading and staying disciplined on strategy.
Earlier this year, they got the green light to raise ₹49.38 crore through a rights issue, boosting their financial muscle.