Beyond Meat cuts jobs as plant-based meat sales slump
Beyond Meat is letting go of 6% of its global staff—44 people in North America—as it tries to manage financial pressures.
The company's Q2 2024 revenue fell short, with fewer Americans buying plant-based meats lately.
Sales for plant-based options down this year
Sales for refrigerated and frozen plant-based options are down this year, mostly because shoppers are put off by taste, how processed these products seem, and higher prices.
Analyst Rachel Wolff notes that retailers and restaurants are ordering less due to growing concerns about processed foods.