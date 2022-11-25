Entertainment

‘Bhediya’s box office prediction: Will it outperform ‘Drishyam 2’?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 25, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

'Bhediya' hit the theaters on Friday

Bollywood's highly-anticipated movie, Bhediya hit the theaters on Friday. Expectations are high for the film given the popularity of filmmaker Amar Kaushik's previous film Stree which set the box office on fire. Also, the popularity of the film's lead actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is expected to pull more crowds. So, how is the movie expected to perform at the box office?

Why does this story matter?

This year has been a rough road for Bollywood.

With films including highly-anticipated ones like Laal Singh Chaddha and Liger tanking at the box office, it's important to see how the upcoming movies perform.

While Bhediya's strong cast and crew promise a solid hit, Drishyam 2 shows no signs of slowing down.

It's to be seen if Bhediya will manage to outperform Drishyam 2.

'Bhediya' is expected to collect Rs. 9-10cr on opening day

According to a report on Indian Express, trade analyst Girish Johar expects that the film would open to Rs. 9-10cr though advance bookings are dull so far. The daily quoted him as saying, "Bhediya is a commercial film and it has action and adventure. Both Varun and Kriti have a fan following, and they have been promoting the film all across the country."

Looking at the box office history of recent horror-comedies

Kaushik's Stree (2018) starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor minted around Rs. 167cr in the domestic market. Then came the 2021 movie Roohi, which received an underwhelming response. But it was still considered an eventful venture as it was released amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And the recent Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a blockbuster. So, it seems Bhediya is looking at a bright future.

'Bhediya' vs 'Drishyam 2': Who will win?

Though all looks good for Bhediya, it might face stiff competition from Drishyam 2, which is setting the box office on fire. About it, industry expert Akshaye Rathi said, "The distributor of Drishyam 2 is also the distributor of Bhediya, so optimal display of the films will be brought into the play all over the country." Let's wait and see what the results are.