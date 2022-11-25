Entertainment

'Kantara': Looking at records made by the Rishab Shetty starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 25, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

'Kantara' was released on September 30

Rishab Shetty's Kannada movie Kantara recently hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, and yet it shows no signs of slowing down at the box office! Day after day the film is making and breaking records, ever since its release on September 30. Read on to know all the records broken by Kantara so far and more about the movie.

Kantara beat 'Gadar' and became biggest eighth week-collector in India

In its most recent feat, Kantara took down the weekly record at the Indian box office by grossing Rs. 12.70cr in its eighth week. With this, it overtook the Rs. 7cr eight-week collection of Gadar. Last week's drop in collections of Kantara was the biggest drop so far, which is still less than 50%. It has reached Rs. 390cr at the global box office.

'Kantara' entered top-5 highest-grossing dubbed movie list in Telugu states

Recently, Kantara also entered the list of the top five highest-grossing Telugu dubbed films in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film made more than Rs. 65cr gross from its Telugu dubbed version, surpassing Chiyaan Vikram's I. The mega blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 led by Yash tops the list with a mind-blowing collection of Rs. 185cr.

It beat 'KGF 2' to become most-watched movie in Karnataka

Earlier this week, Kantara crossed the Rs. 300cr nett-mark in India alone. Out of this, Rs. 160.50cr came from Karnataka till its eighth Sunday. With this humongous number, it has crossed KGF Chapter 2's Rs. 155cr nett record from the state. So, Kantara is now the highest-grossing film in Karnataka. In terms of footfalls too, the film has surpassed both the chapters of KGF.

Indian box office collection of 'Kantara': Week-wise numbers

In India, Kantara has made Rs. 356.50cr. The first week saw it make Rs. 26.60cr, second week Rs. 37.10cr, third week Rs. 75.70cr, fourth week Rs. 71.50cr, fifth week Rs. 64.50cr, sixth week Rs. 44cr, seventh week Rs. 24.40cr, and eighth week Rs. 12.70cr. After Kannada, the Hindi version of Kantara is the second highest grosser, while Telugu and Malayalam versions come thereafter.