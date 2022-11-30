Entertainment

Happy birthday Raashii Khanna; 5 most memorable performances

Raashii Khanna has become a household name in Southern India over the years. The actor started off with Shoojit Sircar's directorial Madras Cafe in 2013. She then went on to work in the Telugu and Tamil film industries and has given back-to-back scintillating performances. Khanna also made her playback singing debut in 2014. On her 32nd birthday, here are five of her memorable performances.

'Tholi Prema' (2018)

Venky Atluri's directorial marked his debut and this romantic drama showed his adept skills at direction. Tholi Prema translates to first love and Khanna plays the character of Varsha who falls in love with Aditya but does not confess. The couple meets after a few years and the story unfolds. Khanna's portrayal was loved by the viewers and critics.

'Jai Lava Kusa' (2017)

This film has a tinge of the '70s and '80s and the "Kumbh ke mele mai bichhra hua bhai" concept. The film stars Jr. NTR in triple roles of Jai, Lava, and Kusa, who are identical triplets separated at a young age. Khanna stars as Lava's love interest. Her character was loved by all in this commercial success. It was directed by KS Ravindra.

'Madras Cafe' (2013)

This marks Khanna's debut where she starred opposite John Abraham. The critically-acclaimed political drama was loved by all and is one of the best-directed political dramas in India. Khanna portrayed Ruby Singh, wife of Major Vikram Singh (Abraham). She had a short but impactful role and is still remembered by her fans. This film added a much-needed boost to her career.

'Bhramam' (2021)

Ravi K Chandran directed this movie and it's based on the 2018 crime thriller Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan. Khanna plays the role of Anna, the character based on Radhika Apte's Sophie. The viewers loved her portrayal and she was praised by all. This film was led by Prithviraj Sukumaran, a pianist who pretends to be blind. The story unfolds with a murder.

'Bengal Tiger' (2015)

This action comedy film is helmed by Sampath Nandi and was a huge money spinner. The film stars Ravi Teja, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Khanna in titular roles. The story revolves around a tiff between Akash Narayan (Teja), an unemployed graduate, and Ashok Gajapati (Boman Irani), chief minister of the state. Khanna played the role of Shraddha and was heavily praised by the viewers.